Bitter cold grips Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) The snow is over but bitter cold is gripping Wyoming.

Highs today (Thursday) are expected to reach only into the signal digits across the state, while lows tonight are predicted to plummet well below zero.

Some expected low temperatures include 10 below at Casper, 14 below at Cheyenne, 19 below at Rock Springs, 28 below at Rawlins, 21 below at Riverton, 18 below at Jackson and 3 below at Gillette.

Temperatures are expected to start warming up Friday and continuing through the weekends.

The storm dumped up to a foot of snow in lower elevations and multiple feet in the mountains. Cheyenne recorded 10 inches.

But the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported all major highways are open, although most roads are slick.