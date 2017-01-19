Capitol renovation lawsuit dismissed by Cheyenne judge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.

A news release from legislative leadership late Wednesday says Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers dismissed the lawsuit filed by former state Rep. Gerald Gay, of Casper, and Evanston resident Karl Allred.

The two men argued that Gov. Matt Mead and legislative leaders improperly awarded contracts for the renovations.

They contended that with a renovation committee made up of both state lawmakers and executive branch officials, including Mead, the Legislature improperly reached into the functions of the executive branch.

Attorneys for the state contended the two men lacked standing to sue over the matter because they personally haven’t been harmed.