Carrie Mae Maxey Services

Carrie Mae Maxey, 81, of Lander, Wyoming died on January 19 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Mount Hope at Hudson’s Funeral Home.

Carrie Mae was born on September 20, 1935 to Donald Presgrove and Lillian Phillips in Burris, Wyoming. Carrie Mae lived all her life in Fremont County- living in Lander since the third grade. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1953. Many of her family and friends knew Carrie as “Poke.” On May 13, 1961, Carrie Mae married Joe Maxey, and a year later they were blessed with a baby girl, Marvee Mae.

Carrie Mae loved nature and the outdoors. Her favorite pass times were spending time with family (especially her daughter and grandchildren) and rock hunting above Atlantic City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Maxey; her daughter, Marvee Mae Meeker; step-mom, Beulah Presgrove; brother, Bud Presgrove; and sister, Nan Phillips.

Survivors include her son-in-law, Mike Meeker; grandchildren, Alissa Young and Joe Meeker; great-grandchild, Chase Young; brother, Pete Presgrove; sister-in-laws, Jolene Presgrove and Sarah Jo Holden; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.