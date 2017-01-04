Casper businessman appointed to Wyoming Legislature

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Natrona County Commission has appointed a Casper businessman to represent House District 35.

Joe MacGuire was selected to replace Rep. Kendell Kroeker on Tuesday. Kroeker, a Republican from Evansville, announced his resignation last month.

Commissioners say they chose MacGuire for the job because of his knowledge about current issues facing the state, including the budget and local government funding.

MacGuire says he’s heading to Cheyenne today to be sworn into the Legislature and prepare for the general session, which begins next Tuesday.

The 54-year-old MacGuire works as a business broker and has served on the county GOP executive committee for seven years.

His mother, Mary MacGuire, served in the Wyoming Senate as a Republican from Casper in 1993 and 1994.