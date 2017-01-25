Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Casper City Council declines to amend smoking ban

Casper City Council declines to amend smoking ban

January 25th, 2017 | Add a Comment

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Casper City Council has declined to amend the smoking ban approved by voters two years ago.

Councilman Chris Walsh had asked that the issue be discussed at a work session Tuesday after speaking with bar owners who said they had been hurt by the ban, which applies to all public establishments.

The council voted 5-4 not to amend the ban.

Amendment supporters argued that the ban had a negative economic impact, that it infringed on the property rights of business owners and that it was ineffective from a public health perspective.

The amendment would have either allowed smoking in all public establishments or just in bars.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*