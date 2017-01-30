Casper to draft loan for future veterans services center

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A veterans’ service center is closer to reality with the city of Casper’s preliminary approval of a low-interest loan.

Councilmembers directed staff to draft a loan agreement for the Casper Housing Authority to purchase a building that used to be Natrona County School District’s Roosevelt High School.

Housing authority director Kim Summerall-Wright said no agreements can be made with Veterans Affairs or other groups without the nearly $433,000 loan needed from the city.

The loan will likely carry 2 percent interest.

Councilman Chris Walsh was concerned about whether the housing authority would be able to secure the $2 million that is needed to renovate the former school.

Summerall-Wright said the agency has a history of leveraging the city’s contributions to bring in more money.