Charges brought against former Mills mayor

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The former mayor of Mills has been charged with four misdemeanors, including official misconduct and conflict of interest by a public official.

Marrolyce Wilson also is accused of interfering with a peace officer and illegally holding a liquor license.

Wilson is scheduled to appear Feb. 24 in Circuit Court. Wilson could not be reached for comment, and court officials say she does not yet have an attorney.

The development comes in the wake of the town’s former treasurer being charged with taking more than $64,000 from the town.