Charges dropped, will be re-filed in Wyoming cold case

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to re-file charges in a Wyoming cold case after additional evidence testing.

Arson and murder charges against a 67-year-old man were dismissed Tuesday. The man was arrested in August and charged in connection with the 1985 death of Shelli R. Wiley, who was 22 years old at the time.

Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent asked in January for the charges to be dismissed because additional DNA testing could not be completed before a Jan. 9 deadline to submit expert reports.

Trent said in an emailed statement last week that charges will be refiled when all testing and trial preparation is completed.