Cheyenne man admits scalding daughter, pleads to child abuse

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne man accused of putting his 15-month-old daughter in scalding bath water last year has pleaded guilty.

22-year-old Charles W. Keppel pleaded guilty Friday in Laramie County District Court to physical child abuse. It was a lesser charge than he originally faced, aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend five to seven years in prison.

Keppel told the judge that he started a bath for the girl with only hot water and did not check the temperature before putting her in.

The judge asked him if his behavior was reckless, and Keppel said yes. The girl suffered burns on approximately a third of her body. Doctors also found bruises on her face, a fracture in her left foot, and chronic malnutrition.