Cheyenne man pleads guilty to trying to hit police with car

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne man with a long history of felony convictions has pleaded guilty to trying to hit officers with a stolen vehicle.

Jimmie Ray Files pleaded on Wednesday pleaded guilty to seven felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted bodily injury of a police officer and theft.

Files led law enforcement on a 40-mile chase in a stolen vehicle down Interstate 25 on Aug. 21. Before he was apprehended he lurched the vehicle toward approaching patrolmen.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will request that Files be sentenced to 35 to 50 years in prison. Typically, the maximum potential sentences for aggravated assault charges are 10 years in prison, but Files’ sentence is longer because he has been convicted of eight other felonies in Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas since 1997.