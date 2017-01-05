Cheyenne teacher faces child porn charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne elementary school teacher has been accused of trying to distribute child pornography.

The sixth-grade teacher was arrested last week after a monthslong investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suggested he tried to send child pornography via email. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Laramie County School District 1 officials say they were alerted to the investigation in November and immediately placed the teacher on paid administrative leave.

Court documents say investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in October and seized a hard drive that revealed dozens of suspected child pornography files.

Records show the suspect admitted to trying to send the explicit image that prompted the tip. He denied touching any students inappropriately.