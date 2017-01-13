Doctor charged with distributing painkillers back in custody

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming doctor and his wife, who are charged with distributing painkillers, are back in custody after federal prosecutors allege they violated the terms of their release by contacting former patients.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl issued warrants Wednesday for the arrest of Shakeel and Lyn Kahn. They appeared in court Thursday and Skavdahl ordered them held pending a Jan. 19 hearing on whether their bond should be revoked. Both asked for public defenders.

The Kahns were charged in November. Prosecutors allege Shakeel Kahn was taking cash payments to prescribe large quantities of pain medication to people who had no legitimate medical need for the drugs.

Federal prosecutors allege that since their release from jail on Dec. 2, Shakeel Kahn contacted a former patient and the patient’s brother and that Lyn Kahn contacted another former patient.