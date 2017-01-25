Enzi: Refreshing to see our government support energy development

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after President Trump signed executive orders Tuesday aimed at advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Enzi said “It is refreshing to see an administration that is committed to energy production and job creation.” He added that “It’s time the country stop yielding to the whims of unreasonable anti-energy groups and instead do what is right to provide its citizens with reliable and affordable energy. These types of infrastructure projects can provide a great benefit to our country and Enzi said he looks forward to working with President Trump to support American energy production across the country.”