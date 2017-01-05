EPA reverses In situ Urnanium rule

(LANDER, Wyo.) Two years ago (January 2015), the EPA issued a proposed rule requiring uranium recovery operators to conduct up to 30 years of groundwater monitoring following uranium production. A few days ago, the EPA decided to re-propose the rule rather than issue a final rule. A 180-day comment period will begin upon official publication of the proposal in the Federal Register.

Senator John Barasso of Wyoming said “Withdrawing the rule is the correct decision by EPA,”. He added that “In situ uranium recovery has a successful 40-year history in the United States. It provides jobs in Wyoming, and throughout the West, while providing clean, safe, and affordable energy for people across the country. It will now be up to President-elect Trump to decide whether to allow this unnecessary rulemaking to go forward.”