Ex-teacher pleads guilty after arrest in undercover sting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A former Cheyenne high school teacher has pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution and has been sentenced to probation.

48-year-old James Zlomke entered the plea on Dec. 19 in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Charging documents say Zlomke, a former science teacher at East High School, solicited an undercover federal agent posing as a 19-year-old woman in an online ad.

The arrest came as part of a police department sex trafficking sting during Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.