Expansion of Fontenelle Reservoir sought in Congress

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s congressional delegation has reintroduced legislation to expand the water storage at Fontenelle Reservoir in the southwest part of the state.

Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney say expanding the reservoir’s storage is important to maintaining a reliable water supply in the region.

They say the extra water will benefit farmers, ranchers and communities and help boost the local economy.

The Bureau of Reclamation oversees operation of the Fontenelle Reservoir.

The proposed expansion would be accomplished by completing “rip rap” around the reservoir. Rip rap is a foundation or sustaining wall of stones or chunks of concrete connected together around the reservoir to prevent erosion.