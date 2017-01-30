Floyd LaRose Services

Floyd LaRose, of Lander, a respected citizen and true cowboy passed away on January 28, 2017 with his family near him, leaving this world on his terms. The family will hold a celebration of Floyd’s life at the Lander Elks Club on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4: p.m. All are invited to attend.

To those who knew him he was your friend, always willing to take time to say a few words and swap a story or two. Floyd was never shy about letting you know where he stood and was always into giving those he cared about a hard time, pushing their button, and then expecting to get back what he gave out with a little grin. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or redneck engineer once he set his mind to it. His house was always open and welcome for friends to stop by and have a brew or two. He loved to debate politics, and was especially skilled at telling the t. v. talking heads exactly how the cows ate the cabbage.

In his earlier years Floyd loved to ride saddle broncs in addition to hunting and fishing. Later he competed in team roping until he lost part of his thumb while dallying his rope (stirring milk). He bowled for many years at the Silver Spur on the Friday night men’s league and was a 50 year member of the Lander Elks Club, during both of which he made many friends. He coached baseball, Little League and Babe Ruth, never playing favorites, and ensuring his teams understood and played with good sportsmanship. In his later years he began playing golf and was known to sandbag just a little, especially when playing his grandkids. His favorite pro football team was the Colts and the greatest quarterback of all time as far as he was concerned was Johnny Unitas. In addition to everything else, he took great pride in his yard, which was always in immaculate condition with nary a blade of grass out of place. Being a cowboy he always owned horses with his favorite being Padget and Joker running a close second.

He was born on June 9, 1929 in Lucerne, Wyoming to Prosper (“Specs”) and Mammie LaRose. He had two siblings, Ernest and Lenora (“Sis”). He was raised on a small ranch on Upper Nowood Creek and graduated from Tensleep High School. While in high school he played basketball and was a guard on the Tensleep team that won the Wyoming State basketball championship in 1946. He married Shirley Buckmaster on December 21, 1951 and they had three children, Larry, Linda and Jim. He worked as a roughneck in the oil fields, and after moving to Lander in 1962, helped construct the U. S. Steel iron mine on South Pass and became was a master mechanic working there until it closed. After that he worked at the Fremont County courthouse until he retired.

He loved life and lived it to the fullest, all the while being an outstanding and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and all around family man. Family mattered the most to him. There were very few sports and other activities that he didn’t attend, if possible, to watch, cheer for and encourage his kids and grandkids. He loved friendly arguments with his kids and grandkids and always made sure they knew that he loved them unconditionally.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, his three children, Larry LaRose (Helen), Linda Bell (Jim), Jim LaRose, eight grandchildren, Leah Montgomery, Annie LaRose, Mike LaRose, Travis Bell, Ryan Bell, Brea Schenk, Jesse LaRose and Samantha LaRose, and numerous great grandchildren. He will be missed.