Former Albany County Attorney wins partial conviction appeal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has overturned the felony convictions of a former Albany County prosecutor.

However, the court on Wednesday upheld Richard Bohling’s misdemeanor official misconduct conviction.

Bohling was found guilty by a jury of the charges in 2015.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said there was insufficient evidence to find Bohling guilty of the four felony convictions on obtaining property by false pretenses.

But the court ruled the Bohling failed to provide a compelling argument to overturn his misconduct conviction.

Bohling was first elected in 2002 and served three consecutive terms as county attorney before deciding not to run for re-election in 2014.