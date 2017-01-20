Former Wright school secretary accused of taking money

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The former secretary at an elementary school in Wright has been accused of taking an estimated $11,000 from various school accounts.

Shannon L. Thompson was bound over for trial Wednesday after Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause to suspect her of felony theft.

The money was noticed missing from the school and the student council after the school did an audit of its accounts.

Thompson resigned from the Cottonwood Elementary School in May 2015. Authorities said she was responsible for depositing money from school vending machines and student council funds raised from various fundraisers.

Thompson’s attorney, John Miner of Casper, disputed the case against her, arguing that prosecutors had not proven probable cause to determine if Thompson should stand trial.