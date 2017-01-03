Fremont County Authorities were busy over New Years Weekend

(LANDER, Wyo.) The final numbers have just been released on how many people were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander over the New Years Weekend.

The Fremont County Sheriff Department reports 136 calls for service over the weekend into yesterday. During that same time period the county’s ambulance service were dispatched 51 times and the county’s fire departments were dispatched 4 times. 4 calls were taken involving vehicle accidents with only two of those involving property damage and 0 reporting injuries.

24 people were booked into the jail over the weekend with 3 of those for DUI, 5 other alchol related charges and 28 misdemeaner charges.

The detention center starts off the year with 147 inmates. Of those, 128 are physically in the jail and 17 others are in substance abuse programs throughout the state and 2 are being housed outside of the facility.