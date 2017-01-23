Frontier Prison gets $500,000 grant for renovation

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A group that oversees Wyoming’s historic old prison in Rawlins has been awarded a $500,000 grant to help renovate a 1922 building where guards lived.

The Wyoming Frontier Prison announced the grant Friday.

The group previously received a $500,000 federal grant for the project.

The renovated guards quarters will be the home of the Carbon County Visitors Council. It will also have a conference room and restrooms.

The prison gets an estimated 14,500 visitors annually. It was in use from 1901 until 1981, when it was replaced by a new prison in Rawlins.