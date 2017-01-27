Gillette hospital scammed out of employee tax information

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Social Security numbers and tax documents for 1,400 employees at a Gillette hospital have been released through an email scam.

On Wednesday a 66-year-old employee received an email that was thought to be from a hospital executive asking for W-2 information and Social Security numbers of Campbell County Health workers. The contacted employee provided the requested information.

Hospital officials are working with Gillette police and a cyber security response team to identify the scammer. In the meantime, Campbell County Health is offering identity protection services to affected employees.