Gillette man accused of Thanksgiving shooting to go to trial

January 2nd, 2017

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Gillette man accused of fatally shooting another man on Thanksgiving Day 2013 is set to go to trial a second time.

Todd Sindelar is scheduled to go to trial for second-degree murder on Tuesday in District Court in Gillette.

Sindelar was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the Nov. 28, 2013, death of 25-year-old Matthew Boyer. He was arrested in South Dakota after a high-speed chase and told investigators he shot Boyer in self-defense.

Sindelar successfully appealed his sentence, claiming prosecutors wrongly instructed the jury to consider his flight from the state after the killing.

Sindelar’s attorneys argued that a 2002 Supreme Court decision classifies a “flight instruction” as a reversible error.

