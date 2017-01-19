Gourmet Catering-Mr D’s

(Lander) A devastating fire Sunday night that destroyed the Gourmet Catering building isn’t keeping business owner Dwaine Tiger down for long. Tiger said that he and Mr D’s owner Michelle Motherway had reached an agreement that will allow his businesses; Gourmet Catering and “What’s for Dinner?” to re-open Monday in Mr D’s Deli. The regular “What’s for Dinner?” menu will be available every evening in the Deli, and Tiger’s catering business will also provide catering for events out of Mr D’s kitchen. Gourmet Catering’s regular phone number will now ring into the deli and customers will be able to reserve dinners or make arrangements for event catering by calling that number.

Michelle Motherway told KDLY KOVE News that she believes that by assisting in keeping the popular business in operation will be good for everyone and feels the “businesses helping businesses” effort will pay off for the Lander Business community.