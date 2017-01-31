Guns bills advance in Wyoming House

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Several bills to loosen Wyoming’s gun restrictions have won preliminary approval in the state House.

Representatives on Monday advanced bills that would allow people to carry guns on college campuses and in government meetings and allow school districts to decide whether to arm some school staff.

House Bills 136, 137 and 194 face two more votes on the House floor before they can go to the Senate for additional debate.

Supporters of the measures to allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns on college campuses and in government meetings say it is a fundamental right and would make those places safer.

Proponents of the school gun bill say it would help protect rural schools that face long response times from law enforcement.