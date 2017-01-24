Guns on campus: Wyoming lawmakers advance bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) â Wyoming lawmakers are moving closer to allowing people to carry guns on college campuses and in government meetings.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday looked past objections by the University of Wyoming and advanced a bill that would allow students and others who aren’t police to carry guns at UW and the state’s community colleges.

State Rep. Bo Biteman of Ranchester says the bill seeks to restore “fundamental and natural rights to self-defense.” Biteman is among 13 sponsors of the bill in both the House and Senate.

UW Vice President Chris Boswell questioned whether firearms are a good idea at athletics events. The committee considered but decided against banning firearms at public events on campus.

The committee is set to discuss a separate bill allowing guns in government meetings.