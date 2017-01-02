High speed chase covers 50 miles of southeast Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Montana man in a stolen car led troopers on a 50-mile chase in southeast Wyoming.

The patrol got a report Tuesday about the silver sedan going north on Interstate 25 in Laramie County at 100 mph. A trooper in Platte County tried to pull the Subaru over but it didn’t stop.

The driver led offers on a chase topping 120 mph and even collided with a snowplow before troopers used their vehicles to finally block the car.

The patrol says 32-year-old Jonathan Wayne Hankinson of Laurel, Montana, is charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing and eluding, and reckless endangering.

The chase slightly injured a trooper and damaged three law enforcement vehicles.