House education bill testimony set for Monday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers will hear testimony on a comprehensive K-12 school funding proposal on Monday night.

The hearing on House Bill 236 will be held at Cheyenne East High School auditorium, across from the temporary Capitol facilities, in order to accommodate an expected large crowd. It’s set to start at 6 p.m.

Public comment will be limited to two minutes per person and those wishing to address the committee are strongly encouraged to prepare written statements for their reference when testifying. People can also submit public comment on the Legislature’s website through Feb. 6.

Lawmakers and Gov. Matt Mead have cut state spending significantly over the past couple years but per-pupil spending continues to top $17,000 per year. Only Vermont, Alaska and New York spend more, according to Republican Sen. Charlie Scott, of Casper.