House panel endorses 3 abortion related bills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A state House committee has endorsed three abortion related measures.

The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee heard nearly four hours of testimony Monday before approving each bill on a 6-3 vote.

The bills would add to the definition of a fetus’ viability to include the time when it can feel pain, charge medical professionals who give or sell tissue or cells from aborted fetuses with a felony and require women to get an ultrasound or sign a waiver saying they chose not to at least 24 hours before an abortion.

Testimony from pro-abortion rights advocates described the proposals as restricting abortion rights while anti-abortion champions said the measures would align state laws with modern science.

The bills head to the House floor.