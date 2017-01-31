Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » House panel endorses 3 abortion related bills

House panel endorses 3 abortion related bills

January 31st, 2017 | Add a Comment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A state House committee has endorsed three abortion related measures.

The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee heard nearly four hours of testimony Monday before approving each bill on a 6-3 vote.

The bills would add to the definition of a fetus’ viability to include the time when it can feel pain, charge medical professionals who give or sell tissue or cells from aborted fetuses with a felony and require women to get an ultrasound or sign a waiver saying they chose not to at least 24 hours before an abortion.

Testimony from pro-abortion rights advocates described the proposals as restricting abortion rights while anti-abortion champions said the measures would align state laws with modern science.

The bills head to the House floor.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*