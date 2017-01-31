Articles Comments

Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis

January 31st, 2017

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Several hundred people are listening to state lawmakers discuss a higher sales tax, shorter school year and other possible solutions to Wyoming’s education crisis.

Nearly every seat in the auditorium at Cheyenne East High School is filled — rare turnout for the House Education Committee.

Wyoming faces a $360 million K-12 shortfall amid declining state revenue caused by downturns in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.

Proposals in a bill before the Wyoming House include changing how the state calculates enrollment, shortening the school year by five days and freezing special-education funding.

Other ideas include raising the state sales tax from 4 to 4.5 percent. The additional revenue would go to schools.

The bill also proposes establishing a special committee to take a closer look at the problem.

