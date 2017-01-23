Increasing enrollment likely a goal in UW strategic plan

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols says a strategic planning initiative that began about four months ago is moving along as scheduled.

One of Nichols’ first orders of business when she arrived on campus in 2016 was developing a strategic plan to guide the university through the next five years.

Nichols addressed the UW Board of Trustees this past week about the plan’s progress.

She says the fall semester was a time for holding listening sessions across the campus and state, drawing hundreds of people looking to tell UW’s leaders where they think the strategic plan should go.

Nichols says UW’s disappointing enrollment numbers in recent years was of high concern to many who attended listening sessions.