Josh Allen coming back for another season at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Allen, who was a key part in Wyoming’s resurgence this past season, has decided to return for his junior season and not declare for the NFL draft.

Coach Craig Bohl said he looks forward to Allen being part of the continued success of the Wyoming football program.

Allen passed for 3,203 yards, had 523 rushing yards and 3,726 yards of total offense this past season. He threw 28 touchdown passes and ran for seven TDs.

His 28 TD passes led the Mountain West and ranked 20th in the nation. He also led the Mountain West and ranked 27th nationally in points responsible for, averaging 15.6 points per game passing and rushing.

Wyoming played in the league championship game and lost to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl.