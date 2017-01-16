Lander Business burns

(LANDER, Wyo.) Lander Volunteer Firemen were called out late yesterday afternoon to fight a structure fire in freezing temperatures on Main Street.

The Business located at 667 Main Street, Gourmet Catering who offered popular food off their “What’s for Dinner” menu, broke out in flames and was reported around 5:15 Sunday afternoon.

When firemen arrived, smoke was billowing from the building. Firefighters made entry and suppressed the fire which was located towards the rear of the building. Fire administrator Nick Hudson said the main body of the fire was suppressed fairly quickly but fire had already moved into the attic of the building. About twenty firefighters from the Lander Volunteer, Fremont County Fire Protection District Battalion 3 Lander Rural, Lander Police Department and Guardian ambulance worked the fire for about seven hours.

The fire will be investigated today and the cause should be known soon.

There were no injuries reported and the structure is expected to be a total loss.