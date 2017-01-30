Lander resident Jerry Bath takes the lead in dog sled race

(LANDER, Wyo.) Day 2 of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race saw Jerry Bath of Lander in first with an elapsed time of 4:02:41 for the second day 56-mile course in Alpine. J

Jerry takes the Yellow Bid from Lina Streeper who placed second with 4:06:23. Dave Torgerson was third and Bruce Magnusson was fourth.

From Alpine the race moves to Lander for the next stage. Today (January 30) — Meet the Teams 4:30 – 6:00 PM in downtown Lander, between second and third streets. Bring the kids, but leave the dogs at home. Tomorrow, (Tuesday, January 31) the stage Four Race starts at Louis Lake parking lot on South Pass Hwy 28. After that, the race moves to Pinedale, then Cora, Big Piney/Marbleton, Kemmerer, then south of Evanston.