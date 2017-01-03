Laramie County flags 27 cases of voter registration fraud

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Laramie County Clerk’s Office says as many as 27 people may have fraudulently registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

County Clerk Debra Lee says possibly 11 felons and 16 non-citizens registered on Nov. 8.

Lee says the potential fraud was discovered as her office was entering Election Day registrations into the statewide voter database. Because so many people turned out to register and vote on Nov. 8, Lee’s office received an extension through Dec. 13 to finish processing those registrations.

State Elections Director Kai Schon says his office cross-references the state database with several other agencies to determine if ineligible voters registered.

Wyoming law makes it a felony to register to vote when the registrant knows they aren’t eligible.