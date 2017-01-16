Laura Harnsberger Services

Laura Eileen Harnsberger, 60, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on January 15, 2017. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 21st at the Wyoming Life Resource Center Chapel; burial will occur in Hudson, Wyoming at a later date.

Laura was born in Laramie, Wyoming on September 30, 1956 to Harry S. Harnsberger, Jr. and Eileen (Rogers) Harnsberger.

Laura was born with developmental disabilities. She was admitted to the Wyoming State Training School (WLRC) on September 25, 1961. On September 15, 1993 she moved to Laramie, Wyoming and participated in the ARK program. Laura returned to Lander on September 1, 2001 where she entered CES. Due to health issues, she was re-admitted to the WLRC on August 15, 2016.

Laura loved to spend time with her family, her staff on 404MV, music and going on outings. One of the main things she enjoyed was eating.

Laura is Survived by her mother; brothers, Scott (Teddi), Dave (Sherry); sisters, Trish (Rick) Christensen and Alyce (Steve) Peters, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins and staff and roommates at 404MV.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Judge Harry and Evelyn Harnsberger, Pete and Ann Rogers; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and roommates.

Donations may be made to donator’s choice.