Lawmakers consider reinstating felons’ voting rights faster

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would automatically restore voting rights to nonviolent felons who have completed their entire sentence.

Currently, some nonviolent felons need to complete an application process to have their rights restored but House Bill 75 would instead have the Wyoming Department of Corrections automatically issue certificates of voting rights restoration to affected people if their conviction was in Wyoming.

Felons convicted outside of Wyoming or by a federal law would have to submit a request to the Department of Corrections. Felons convicted in Wyoming who completed their sentence after Jan. 1, 2016, are already exempt from the application requirement.

Lead sponsor of the bill, Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne, says it is unfair to make it difficult for nonviolent felons to get their voting rights back.