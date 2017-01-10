Lawmakers look to remove preferential treatment from hiring

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Several Wyoming lawmakers are calling for the Legislature to ban “preferential treatment” of minorities and other groups while hiring.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, and co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, would prohibit people from receiving a boost in public employment, public education or public contracting based on race, sex, national origin, color or ethnicity. The bill does not make the preferential treatment those groups receive clear.

The measure would also prohibit discrimination against people who fall into those categories, which is similar to protections already afforded under federal law.

Hicks did not return requests for comment on the bill.