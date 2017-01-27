Articles Comments

Lawmakers propose raising Wyoming minimum wage to $9.50

January 27th, 2017

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering raising the state’s minimum hourly wage from $5.15 to $9.50.

The bill introduced last week in the state House of Representative would also increase tipped minimum hourly wages from $2.13 to $5.50.

The proposal would allow employers to pay a training wage of at least $7.50 to employees who have been working for less than six months.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne, and has been referred to the House Labor Committee.

