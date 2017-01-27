KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Lawmakers propose raising Wyoming minimum wage to $9.50
Lawmakers propose raising Wyoming minimum wage to $9.50
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering raising the state’s minimum hourly wage from $5.15 to $9.50.
The bill introduced last week in the state House of Representative would also increase tipped minimum hourly wages from $2.13 to $5.50.
The proposal would allow employers to pay a training wage of at least $7.50 to employees who have been working for less than six months.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne, and has been referred to the House Labor Committee.
