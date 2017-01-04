Articles Comments

Lawmakers to consider bill to allow Tesla business model

January 4th, 2017 | Add a Comment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would allow auto manufacturers like Tesla Motors to sell cars directly to customers.

Electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla has a nontraditional business model in which they sell cars directly to customers, but such a practice is illegal in many states, including Wyoming.

The Legislature is set to consider a proposed law that would formally allow motor vehicle manufacturers to sell cars directly to customers within Wyoming, even if the manufacturer does not have a physical presence in the state.

The nearest Tesla stores to Wyoming are in Lone Tree, Vail and Aspen, Colorado, as well as Salt Lake City. Tesla service centers are in Denver and Salt Lake City.

