Local project at lake to help fish habitat

(LANDER, Wyo.) Tomorrow (Saturday, January 28), volunteers will be helping improve fish habitat on Ocean Lake, near Pavillion. The project is a partnership between Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District, and Inberg-Miller Engineering.

The project provides an opportunity to recycle Christmas trees while improving the structure of the lake.

Volunteers and staff will wire the trees together and attach concrete blocks to weigh them down. When the ice melts in the spring, the weighted trees will sink, provide structure for fish and improve the overall lake health. The resulting formation creates the inland equivalent of an artificial reef.

Volunteers should meet at the boat landing on Long Point of Ocean Lake at 9 am, and bring pliers or wire cutters, work gloves and warm clothes. Volunteers are welcome to show up for any portion of the time and, the project should be completed early afternoon.