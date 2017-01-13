Man injured in skier-triggered avalanche near Jackson Hole

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been injured after being partially buried in a skier-triggered avalanche near Jackson Hole.

Teton County Search and Rescue responded Thursday to the avalanche at No Name Canyon, an out-of-bounds area just south of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Teton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Carr says the injured skier was with a party of six when the slide occurred. No other people were hurt in the avalanche.

The injured skier was taken to St. John’s Medical Center for treatment. Rescuers believe he hit a tree on the way down, injuring his leg, ribs and back.