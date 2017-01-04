Missing snowmobilers found in Sublette County

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers in Sublette County have found two snowmobilers who had been missing since New Year’s Day when they became stuck in a steep drainage.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says the two were found safe at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when one of the snowmobilers managed to ride out of the drainage. It credited the two for being prepared to survive in the sub-zero temperatures and two nights.

The two were reported missing Sunday night by the wife of one of the snowmobilers. The two took off on a short snowmobile outing at about noon that day.

Search and rescue teams on the ground and in the air looked without success Sunday night and Monday.

The names of the snowmobilers were not immediately released.