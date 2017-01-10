More snow for western Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Western Wyoming continues to get hit by a snowstorm for a second day, and the snow isn’t expected to let up until tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Already, 10 to 27 inches of snow has fallen in and around the Jackson Hole valley.

Even members of the Jackson police and Teton County Sheriff’s departments couldn’t get to work because of closed roads.

The Teton County School District canceled school on Monday because of the storm. It was the district’s first snow day in 20 years.

The National Weather Service says the snow will continue to fall in the western end of the state into Wednesday night. It says the snow is being caused by several weather systems hitting in succession.