Motel Fire in Riverton

January 12th, 2017

(RIVERTON, Wyo.) Riverton firemen responded to a structure fire on Federal yesterday morning after a passerby alerted Motel staff that one of their rooms was on fire.

The fire at the South Federal Inn started around 10:30 yesterday morning and extinguished at 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started near a furnace in an unoccupied room in the North wing of the motel and there were no reported injuries.

