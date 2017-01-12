Motel Fire in Riverton

(RIVERTON, Wyo.) Riverton firemen responded to a structure fire on Federal yesterday morning after a passerby alerted Motel staff that one of their rooms was on fire.

The fire at the South Federal Inn started around 10:30 yesterday morning and extinguished at 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started near a furnace in an unoccupied room in the North wing of the motel and there were no reported injuries.