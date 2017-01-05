Articles Comments

National Elk Refuge expects to start elk feed this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The National Elk Refuge expects to start supplemental feeding of thousands of wintering elk as soon as this weekend in order to keep the animals from raiding hay on nearby ranches.

The feeding of alfalfa would begin weeks earlier than usual.

Over the last decade, elk feeding has started Jan. 25 on average.

Elk Refuge biologist Eric Cole said 50 to 100 elk have been seen heading off the refuge in search of food in recent days because of deep snow on the refuge.

Cole estimated that there were about 6,000 elk on the refuge, which is above average for this point in the winter.

