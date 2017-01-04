Public land transfer advocate pessimistic about chances

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state lawmaker who is one of the most ardent supporters of Wyoming taking over management of federal land says he doubts there’s enough support in the state Legislature for the idea.

The Legislature, which convenes Jan. 10 in Cheyenne, would need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to ease any such transfer of federal land to Wyoming.

But Rep. David Miller, one of the Legislature’s biggest proponents of land transfer, said he doubts the proposal can garner the necessary two-third vote in the House and Senate.

Miller and others contend the federal government hampers development of minerals on public lands, but opponents say they don’t believe the state legally or practically could manage the lands.