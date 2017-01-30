Reid scores 16, leads Boise State to an 80-65 win at Wyoming

Articles Comments

January 30th, 2017 | 1 Comment

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — James Reid scored 16 points and Boise State built a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to an 80-65 win at Wyoming Saturday as the Broncos won for the fifth time in six road games.

Paris Austin hit a jumper with 1:37 left in the first half to put Boise State up by 18 points, 42-24, but the Cowboys answered with two free throws each from Louis Adams and Alan Herndon to send the Broncos into intermission up 42-28.

Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 17:03 left in the game to push the Boise State lead back to 18 points and the Broncos cruised home.

Austin finished with 15 points for the Broncos (13-7, 6-3 Mountain West), who had lost 3 of 4 coming in. Chandler Hutchison added 14 points as the Broncos shot 22 of 28 from the free throw line.

Adams finished with 12 points to lead Wyoming (14-8, 4-5).

 

