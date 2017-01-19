Articles Comments

School CPR bill delayed by Senate panel

January 19th, 2017

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Senate committee has delayed acting on a proposed bill that would require Wyoming students to receive basic instruction in CPR in order to graduate.

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday heard testimony that overwhelmingly supported Senate File 82.

However, there were concerns about how the measure was written and whether a new law was the proper way to address the issue.

Committee chairman Republican Sen. Hank Coe, of Cody, says the panel will take up the bill again on Friday to give sponsors time to rework it.

Under the current proposal, school districts would be required to provide instruction in cardiopulmonary resuscitation basics to students. No student could graduate without the instruction.

Proponents say the bill doesn’t require CPR certification, which requires much more detailed training.

 

