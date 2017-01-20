School CPR bill wins Senate committee endorsement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Senate committee has endorsed a bill that would require Wyoming students to receive basic instruction in CPR before they graduate high school.

The Senate Education Committee on Friday unanimously supported an amended version of Senate File 82.

The proposal requires all high school graduates to receive basic instruction in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and in the use of automated external defibrillators. No student could graduate without the instruction.

The bill doesn’t require CPR certification, which involves much more detailed training.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Bill Landen, of Casper, says he thinks it will save lives and money.

Kristen Waters of the American Heart Association in Wyoming says she sees generations of life-savers resulting from the proposal.

The bill now goes to the Senate floor for debate.